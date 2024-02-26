A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to

Golden Star Restaurant

Serving American & Chinese food to Boise since 1965

Order Online

The Best of Treasure Valley


  • Image
  • Image
  • Image

Want Delivery? Order Through Our Partners

  • Image
  • Image

See what people are saying about us

  • I have always loved the Golden Star, an icon of this valley. Stayed true to their roots in the face of growth and they still stand. Guaranteed you'll love the humor of the excellent staff and the food is simply amazing.

    Douglas

  • Been coming here since my early 20s. Im  in my late sixties now.  Just a great family spot wonderful food, and good service!

    Kevin

  • I just love eating here the food is amazing and the staff is great

    Tamra