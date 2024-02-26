We take reservations for parties of 8-40!! Call today to reserve
Golden Star Restaurant
Serving American & Chinese food to Boise since 1965
I have always loved the Golden Star, an icon of this valley. Stayed true to their roots in the face of growth and they still stand. Guaranteed you'll love the humor of the excellent staff and the food is simply amazing.
Been coming here since my early 20s. Im in my late sixties now. Just a great family spot wonderful food, and good service!
I just love eating here the food is amazing and the staff is great