We take reservations for parties of 8-40!! Call today to reserve
Golden Star Restaurant
Daily Specials
- Sp 1. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Sweet and Sour Sparerib$11.95
- Sp 2. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Fried Shrimp$11.95
- Sp 3. Pork Fried Rice & Sweet and Sour Sparerib$11.95
- Sp 4. Pork Fried Rice & Fried Shrimp$11.95
- Sp 5. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Egg Roll$11.95
- Sp 6. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Pork Fried Rice$11.95
- SP 7. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Mandarin Chicken$11.95
- Sp 8. Pork Fried Rice & Mandarin Chicken$11.95
- Sp 9. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Sweet-and-Sour Pork$11.95
- Sp 10. Pork Fried Rice & Sweet-and-Sour pork$11.95
- Sp 11. General chicken (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 15. Stir-Fried Chicken and Vegetable Over Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 18. Mongolian Beef (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$13.95
- Sp 20. Kung Pao Shrimp (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 21. Stir-Fried Beef Tenderloin & Pork Fried Rice$13.95
- Sp 22. Mongolian Chicken (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 23. Stir-Fried Shrimp, Pork with Lobster Sauce & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 24. Beef Chow Foon (Rice Noodles) & Mandarin Chicken$12.95
- Sp 25. House Chow Mein (Soft Noodle) and Mandarin Chicken$12.95
- Sp 26. Halibut Fillets (Deep-Fried) & Stir Fried vegetables$13.95
- Sp 27. Kung Pao Chicken (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 28. Stir-Fried Vegetable Chow Mein with Soft Egg Noodles (Meatless)$12.95
- Sp 29. Grilled Halibut Filet & Stir-Fried Vegetables$13.95
- Sp 30. Mongolian Chicken (Spicy) & Pot Sticker$12.95
- Sp. (Broccoli Beef & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
- Sp. (Chicken Almond Ding & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
- Sp. (Sweet and Sour Chicken & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
- Sp. (Press Almond Chicken & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
- Sp. (Pork Egg Foo Yung & Sweet and Sour Sparerib)$12.95
- Sp. (Pork Egg Foo Yung & Pork Fried Rice)$11.95
- Sp. (Egg Roll & Pork Fried Rice)$11.95
- Sp. (Lemon Chicken & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
Combination Dinners
- Combination Dinner #1 w/spareribs$13.95
Pork chow mein, pork fried rice and sweet & sour spareribs
- Combination Dinner #1 w/sweet and sour pork$13.95
- Combination Dinner #2 w/spareribs$14.95
Pork chow mein, pork fried rice, sweet & sour spareribs and fried shrimp
- Combination Dinner #2 w/sweet and sour pork$14.95
- Combination Dinner #3 w/spareribs$15.95
Pork chow mein, pork fried rice, sweet & sour spareribs and egg roll
- Combination Dinner #3 w/sweet and sour pork$15.95
Authentic Cantonese Specialties
- General Chicken Spicy$16.95
- Lemon Chicken$16.95
- Fung Wong Chicken$16.95
Layers of chicken with ham deep-fried in batter, garnished with sweet & sour sauce
- Mandarin Chicken$15.95
Deep-fried marinated boneless chicken topped with sweet & sour sauce
- Moo-Goo Gai Pan$15.95
Strips of breast of chicken with mushrooms and Chinese vegetables
- Chicken Almond Ding$15.95
Diced breast of chicken, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, celery, green pepper, tomato & almond stir-fried
- Chicken with Baby Corn$15.95
Strips of chicken cooked with baby corn, sweet pea pods, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, celery & mushrooms
- Pressed Almond Chicken$15.95
Deep-fried strips of chicken with crushed almond and gravy
- Sweet & Sour Pork$15.95
- Sweet & Sour Spareribs$15.95
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp$15.95
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$15.95
- Broccoli with Beef$15.95
- Broccoli with Pork$15.95
- Broccoli with Shrimp$15.95
- Beef Tomato with Green Pepper$15.95
- Beef with Sweet Pea Pod$15.95
- Fresh Shrimp with Sweet Pea Pod$15.95
- Special Chow Mein$14.95
Pork, finely sliced pieces of bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery, onion and bean sprouts. Mixed in gravy and served on top of Cantonese style pan-fried noodles
- House Chow Mein$14.95
- Beef Chow Foon$14.95
- Special Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice prepared with bean sprouts, lettuce, ham, shrimp and pork
- Beef Hong Kong Special$14.95
With mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts. Mixed in gravy and served on top of Cantonese style pan-fried noodles
- Pork Hong Kong Special$14.95
With mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts. Mixed in gravy and served on top of Cantonese style pan-fried noodles
- Honey Almond Chicken$17.95
- Honey Almond Shrimp$17.95
Appetizers
- Small BBQ Pork and Seeds$7.95
- Large BBQ Pork and Seeds$12.95
- Fried Shrimp (8 pieces)$13.95
- Pot Stickers (6 Pieces)$9.95
- Egg Roll (1 Piece)$3.99
- Egg Roll (2 Pieces)$7.95
- Fried Wonton$5.95
- Crab Rangoon (6 Pieces)$6.95
- Onion Rings$6.95
- Wonton Soup$10.95
- Egg Flower Soup (Cup)$4.95
- Egg Flower Soup (Bowl)$5.95
- French fries$5.95
- Batter Fried Mushrooms$6.95
- Crispy Fried Zucchini$6.95
- Crispy Green Bean Fries$6.95
- Mini spring rolls (meatless)$6.95
- Sesame balls$7.95
- Steam Dumplings$7.95
- Edamame$6.95
Family Dinner (for 2 persons or more)
- Family Dinners #4$15.95
Pork & Seeds Chicken Almond Ding Sweet & Sour Pork Pork Fried Rice Egg Roll
- Family Dinners #5$16.95
Fried Wonton Moo Goo Gai Pan Sweet & Sour Pork Fried Shrimp Pork Fried Rice
- Family Dinners #6$17.95
Pork & Seeds Mandarin Chicken Fried Shrimp Broccoli and Beef Special Fried Rice
- Family Dinners #7$18.95
Pork & Seeds Crab Rangoon Mandarin Chicken Stir Fried Shrimp & Beef Pork Fried Rice House Chow Mein (no meat)
House Specialties
- Stir-Fried Shrimp & Pork with Lobster Sauce$16.95
- Stir-Fried Beef Tenderloin$16.95
- Beef Steak Q with Mushroom & Sauce$16.95
- Black Bean Chicken$16.95
Stir-fried boneless chicken with tofu, black beans, ginger and garlic
- Stir-Fried Cashew Chicken$16.95
- Mongolian Beef$16.95
Tender beef in spicy sauce
- Mongolia Chicken$16.95
Tender beef in spicy sauce
- Spicy Shrimp$16.95
Grill fried shrimp with pork
- Spicy Chicken$16.95
Stir-fried chicken with seasonal vegetables
- Stir-Fried Vegetables & Tofu$13.95
Fried Rice, Chow Mein, Chop Suey or Egg Foo Yung
Noodles
American Dishes
Sandwiches
Drinks
Whiteboard Specials
- Today's Special$14.95
Mandarin chicken, special chow mein and egg roll (1 piece)
- Sweet & Sour Halibut$16.95
With pork fried rice
- Fresh Asparagus$16.95
With chicken, beef or shrimps and steamed rice
- Kung Pao Shrimp$16.95
With steamed rice
- Kung Pao Tofu$15.95
With steamed rice
- General Tofu$15.95
With steamed rice
- Sweet & Sour Tofu$15.95
With steamed rice
- House Special$17.95
Stir-fried beef and shrimps, pork fried rice, pork and seeds (4 pieces, egg roll (1 piece) and crab rangoon (2 pieces)
Kung Pao Tofu
With steamed rice
Kids meal
Side orders
- Sm Pork Fried Rice$7.95
- Sm Pork Chow Mein$7.95
- Sm Egg Foo Yung 1 pc$7.95
- Mandarin Sauce (Sweet & Sour)$1.50
- Sparerib Sauce (Sweet & Sour)$1.50
- Small steamed rice$2.95
- Large steamed rice$3.95
- XL Steamed rice$4.95
- Side of pan fried noodles$6.00
- Extra soy sauce 4pcs$0.50
- Fortune cookies 6pcs$2.00
- Fortune cookies 12pcs$3.95
- Side hot mustard$1.00
- Lemon slices$0.50
- Side of Gravy$1.50
- Side of Rice Noodles (crunchy)$3.00
- Side of Chow Mein Noodles (crispy)$3.00
- Side of Chili paste (To Go cup size)$1.00
- Side of chili paste (sauce dish size)$2.00
- Hot Chili Oil$1.00
- Side of salad dressing$1.75
- Candy$1.50
- Almond cookie 2pcs$1.29