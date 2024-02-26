We take reservations for parties of 8-40!! Call today to reserve
Golden Star Restaurant
Daily Specials
- Sp 1. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Sweet and Sour Sparerib$11.95
- Sp 2. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Fried Shrimp$11.95
- Sp 3. Pork Fried Rice & Sweet and Sour Sparerib$11.95
- Sp 4. Pork Fried Rice & Fried Shrimp$11.95
- Sp 5. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Egg Roll$11.95
- Sp 6. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Pork Fried Rice$11.95
- SP 7. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Mandarin Chicken$11.95
- Sp 8. Pork Fried Rice & Mandarin Chicken$11.95
- Sp 9. Pork Chow Mein (crunchy noodles) & Sweet-and-Sour Pork$11.95
- Sp 10. Pork Fried Rice & Sweet-and-Sour pork$11.95
- Sp 11. General chicken (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 15. Stir-Fried Chicken and Vegetable Over Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 18. Mongolian Beef (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$13.95
- Sp 20. Kung Pao Shrimp (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 21. Stir-Fried Beef Tenderloin & Pork Fried Rice$13.95
- Sp 22. Mongolian Chicken (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 23. Stir-Fried Shrimp, Pork with Lobster Sauce & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 24. Beef Chow Foon (Rice Noodles) & Mandarin Chicken$12.95
- Sp 25. House Chow Mein (Soft Noodle) and Mandarin Chicken$12.95
- Sp 26. Halibut Fillets (Deep-Fried) & Stir Fried vegetables$13.95
- Sp 27. Kung Pao Chicken (Spicy) & Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- Sp 28. Stir-Fried Vegetable Chow Mein with Soft Egg Noodles (Meatless)$12.95
- Sp 29. Grilled Halibut Filet & Stir-Fried Vegetables$13.95
- Sp 30. Mongolian Chicken (Spicy) & Pot Sticker$12.95
- Sp. (Broccoli Beef & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
- Sp. (Chicken Almond Ding & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
- Sp. (Sweet and Sour Chicken & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
- Sp. (Press Almond Chicken & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
- Sp. (Pork Egg Foo Yung & Sweet and Sour Sparerib)$12.95
- Sp. (Pork Egg Foo Yung & Pork Fried Rice)$11.95
- Sp. (Egg Roll & Pork Fried Rice)$11.95
- Sp. (Lemon Chicken & Pork Fried Rice)$12.95
Sp 3. Pork Fried Rice & Sweet and Sour Sparerib
Combination Dinners
- Combination Dinner #1 w/spareribs$13.95
Pork chow mein, pork fried rice and sweet & sour spareribs
- Combination Dinner #1 w/sweet and sour pork$13.95
- Combination Dinner #2 w/spareribs$14.95
Pork chow mein, pork fried rice, sweet & sour spareribs and fried shrimp
- Combination Dinner #2 w/sweet and sour pork$14.95
- Combination Dinner #3 w/spareribs$15.95
Pork chow mein, pork fried rice, sweet & sour spareribs and egg roll
- Combination Dinner #3 w/sweet and sour pork$15.95
Authentic Cantonese Specialties
- General Chicken Spicy$16.95
- Lemon Chicken$16.95
- Fung Wong Chicken$16.95
Layers of chicken with ham deep-fried in batter, garnished with sweet & sour sauce
- Mandarin Chicken$15.95
Deep-fried marinated boneless chicken topped with sweet & sour sauce
- Moo-Goo Gai Pan$15.95
Strips of breast of chicken with mushrooms and Chinese vegetables
- Chicken Almond Ding$15.95
Diced breast of chicken, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, celery, green pepper, tomato & almond stir-fried
- Chicken with Baby Corn$15.95
Strips of chicken cooked with baby corn, sweet pea pods, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, celery & mushrooms
- Pressed Almond Chicken$15.95
Deep-fried strips of chicken with crushed almond and gravy
- Sweet & Sour Pork$15.95
- Sweet & Sour Spareribs$15.95
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp$15.95
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$15.95
- Broccoli with Beef$15.95
- Broccoli with Pork$15.95
- Broccoli with Shrimp$15.95
- Beef Tomato with Green Pepper$15.95
- Beef with Sweet Pea Pod$15.95
- Fresh Shrimp with Sweet Pea Pod$15.95
- Special Chow Mein$14.95
Pork, finely sliced pieces of bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery, onion and bean sprouts. Mixed in gravy and served on top of Cantonese style pan-fried noodles
- House Chow Mein$14.95
- Beef Chow Foon$14.95
- Special Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice prepared with bean sprouts, lettuce, ham, shrimp and pork
- Beef Hong Kong Special$14.95
With mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts. Mixed in gravy and served on top of Cantonese style pan-fried noodles
- Pork Hong Kong Special$14.95
With mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts. Mixed in gravy and served on top of Cantonese style pan-fried noodles
- Honey Almond Chicken$17.95
- Honey Almond Shrimp$17.95
Appetizers
- Small BBQ Pork and Seeds$7.95
- Large BBQ Pork and Seeds$12.95
- Fried Shrimp (8 pieces)$13.95
- Pot Stickers (6 Pieces)$9.95
- Egg Roll (1 Piece)$3.99
- Egg Roll (2 Pieces)$7.95
- Fried Wonton$5.95
- Crab Rangoon (6 Pieces)$6.95
- Onion Rings$6.95
- Wonton Soup$10.95
- Egg Flower Soup (Cup)$4.95
- Egg Flower Soup (Bowl)$5.95
- French fries$5.95
- Batter Fried Mushrooms$6.95
- Crispy Fried Zucchini$6.95
- Crispy Green Bean Fries$6.95
- Mini spring rolls (meatless)$6.95
- Sesame balls$7.95
- Steam Dumplings$7.95
- Edamame$6.95
Family Dinner (for 2 persons or more)
- Family Dinners #4$15.95
Pork & Seeds Chicken Almond Ding Sweet & Sour Pork Pork Fried Rice Egg Roll
- Family Dinners #5$16.95
Fried Wonton Moo Goo Gai Pan Sweet & Sour Pork Fried Shrimp Pork Fried Rice
- Family Dinners #6$17.95
Pork & Seeds Mandarin Chicken Fried Shrimp Broccoli and Beef Special Fried Rice
- Family Dinners #7$18.95
Pork & Seeds Crab Rangoon Mandarin Chicken Stir Fried Shrimp & Beef Pork Fried Rice House Chow Mein (no meat)
House Specialties
- Stir-Fried Shrimp & Pork with Lobster Sauce$16.95
- Stir-Fried Beef Tenderloin$16.95
- Beef Steak Q with Mushroom & Sauce$16.95
- Black Bean Chicken$16.95
Stir-fried boneless chicken with tofu, black beans, ginger and garlic
- Stir-Fried Cashew Chicken$16.95
- Mongolian Beef$16.95
Tender beef in spicy sauce
- Mongolia Chicken$16.95
Tender beef in spicy sauce
- Spicy Shrimp$16.95
Grill fried shrimp with pork
- Spicy Chicken$16.95
Stir-fried chicken with seasonal vegetables
- Stir-Fried Vegetables & Tofu$13.95
Fried Rice, Chow Mein, Chop Suey or Egg Foo Yung
Noodles
American Dishes
Sandwiches
Drinks
Whiteboard Specials
- Today's Special$14.95
Mandarin chicken, special chow mein and egg roll (1 piece)
- Sweet & Sour Halibut$16.95
With pork fried rice
- Fresh Asparagus$16.95
With chicken, beef or shrimps and steamed rice
- Kung Pao Shrimp$16.95
With steamed rice
- Kung Pao Tofu$15.95
With steamed rice
- General Tofu$15.95
With steamed rice
- Sweet & Sour Tofu$15.95
With steamed rice
- House Special$17.95
Stir-fried beef and shrimps, pork fried rice, pork and seeds (4 pieces, egg roll (1 piece) and crab rangoon (2 pieces)
Kids meal
Side orders
- Sm Pork Fried Rice$7.95
- Sm Pork Chow Mein$7.95
- Sm Egg Foo Yung 1 pc$7.95
- Mandarin Sauce (Sweet & Sour)$1.50
- Sparerib Sauce (Sweet & Sour)$1.50
- Small steamed rice$2.95
- Large steamed rice$3.95
- XL Steamed rice$4.95
- Side of pan fried noodles$6.00
- Extra soy sauce 4pcs$0.50
- Fortune cookies 6pcs$2.00
- Fortune cookies 12pcs$3.95
- Side hot mustard$1.00
- Lemon slices$0.50
- Side of Gravy$1.50
- Side of Rice Noodles (crunchy)$3.00
- Side of Chow Mein Noodles (crispy)$3.00
- Side of Chili paste (To Go cup size)$1.00
- Side of chili paste (sauce dish size)$2.00
- Hot Chili Oil$1.00
- Side of salad dressing$1.75
- Candy$1.50
- Almond cookie 2pcs$1.29